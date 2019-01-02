  1. Arts & Culture
First Thursday

5 Shows to See at January Art Walk

Found art and portraits galore.

By Stefan Milne 1/2/2019

Anthony White & Joe Rudko
Greg Kucera Gallery will be split between two artists mining the interplay between digital and analogue. Anthony White’s panels (subject of our January/February issue arts feature) are covered in threads of plastic and merge influences like Instagram selfies, classical figural painting, and Dutch still lifes. Joe Rudko, meanwhile, creates pixelated looking collages with found photographs that predate digital photography. Greg Kucera Gallery, 6–8pm

Escapism From LA
The membrane between Seattle and LA arts has long been permeable. Our artists and bands head there to reach a wider audience. But LA denizens also drift up here. Soil Gallery’s new group show explores this Northern migration with artists like Jane Callister, Roni Feldman, Nola Avienne, and 13 others presenting work. Soil Art Gallery, 6–8pm

Caroline Kapp
Seattle artist Caroline Kapp’s prints land right on the boundary between simplicity and mystery. An ice cube on a wood surface creates an ethereal shadow. A ghostly-looking thread unspools into a glass. There’s seemingly little going on, but you’ll look long and see lots anyway. Prographica/KDR, 6­–8pm

Ruth Kazmerzak
Ruth Kazmerzak—who has a photomedia BFA and a BS in Aquatic and Fishery Sciences from the UW—presents an installation on marine debris. With these sculptures and photos, she means to excavate the ways environments and objects affect each other (and how people and their environments affect each other). Gallery 4Culture, 6–8pm

Kamryn Tulare
Since early 2018, Kamryn Tulare has been working on 100 Heads, which is precisely what it sounds like: 100 portraits, ranging from colored pencil to oil, from cartoonish realism to literal alien weirdness. See them all at Statix—where openings are somewhere between art fete and PBR-swilling house party. Statix Gallery, 5–10pm

Art

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

