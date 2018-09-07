What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week (Sept 19–23) is coming, but we couldn't wait to talk shop—style, trends, design inspiration. So last Thursday, style insiders, local designers, bloggers, and, ahem, your devoted style editor gathered at Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi to gab about all things sartorial. In particular we unpacked, as best we could, everything behind our region's fashion proclivities. I asked our guests—womenswear designer and former Independent Design Runway Show winner Deborah Roberts of Silvae, Davora Lindner, cofounder of Prairie Underground, and fashion blogger-slash-stylist Curtis Bright from The Bright Report—What defines Pacific Northwest Style?

I think we came to the conclusion that's it's an ever-evolving beast. Style here is functional to be sure (hello, layering) but it's also about finding interesting ways to express ourselves through the oft-gray skies (see: funky silhouettes). Some, like Bright, believe in a near future in which we put down the puffy coats for a moment to explore other fabrics and ways to keep warm that don't always involve Patagonia or North Face. We shall see.

Meanwhile, peep these photos of our event with the Bellevue Collection. We hope to see you at the next one! At the very least, we'll catch you at Bellevue Fashion Week later this month.