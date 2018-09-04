BloodworksNW: Cheers!

The BloodworksNW Young Professional Ambassadors hosted a tasting event at the Georgetown Stables to increase awareness for the importance of blood donation. Guests sampled whiskey, wine, beer, ginger beer, and kombucha while learning about the Bloodworks mission and introducing a new generation of blood donation advocates.

View full gallery here.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!