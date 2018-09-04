The Auction of Washington Wines weekend of events were held Aug 16-18 and included the Winemaker Picnic and the Gala, both held on the grounds of Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. Thanks to our generous patrons, partners, and Washington winemakers, the weekend raised nearly $4.1 million for beneficiaries Seattle Children’s Hospital and Washington State University’s wine science research.

View full gallery here.

