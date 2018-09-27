Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

Bellevue Fashion Week, which was September 20–23, kicked off with its usual Independent Designer Runway Show, a beloved favorite by fashion fans, sartorial locavores, and style editors alike. But this year, the Bellevue Collection switched things up a bit: Rather than introduce a whole new cast of local designers, IDRS alumni from seasons past returned to show their latest work—a second collection, say, a look at how the designers have evolved.

It was great to see designers like Devon Yan of Devonation, IDRS 2016 winner, come back and put incredibly ambitious and artful looks on the runway, from an undeniably wearable diamond print lace dress perfect for any holiday party this season to event-ready statement gowns. Collections from Lourdes é Eva by Nora Suarez, Poppyseed by Rebekah Adams (last year's IDRS winner), Valentina and Valentia by Milena Natanov, Chany Venturini by Maria Venturini, Deyonte' Weather, a former contestant on last season's Project Runway (who was sent home too soon, in our humble opinion!), and last but not least Cute Like Mad from Jeanette Svensk Li, who won this year's IDRS by popular vote, all presented a swath of covetable clothes. Just see yourself to our slideshow for proof.

Stay tuned for our followup interview with Cute Like Mad's Jeanette Svensk Li and what she has to say post IDRS win.