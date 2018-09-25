A Sneak Peek at Cowabunga’s Country Brunch

In Seattle’s ever-changing food scene, one thing seems to remain constant: We don’t mess around when it comes to brunch. Which is why Seattle Met’s three-day beefed up food festival wraps up with a day dedicated to our city’s favorite meal.

Country Brunch happens Sunday, October 7 from 11 to 2. Also known as prime weekend recovery time, that is, if you define recovery as eating a bunch of sweet and savory brunch bites and sipping bloody marys for a few hours. (We do.) And while the bloody marys will be aplenty, the event itself is family friendly. Case in point: There will be ice cream, live music, and lawn games like cornhole and giant Jenga.

There will also be beef aplenty from the folks at Painted Hills and demos from the likes of Laura’s Lean Beef and Whole Foods. And then there’s the main event, the Bloody Mary Smackdown. Four local bartenders will face off to make the ultimate tomato cocktail topped (almost impossibly) with a whole breakfast. Yes, y'all, breakfast in a glass. The judges will choose their favorite pickled, preserved, and infused cocktail, but the masses will decree their own winner.

If bloody marys aren’t your thing (no judgment here), there’s a whole slew of Washington wineries pouring their best wines throughout Cowabunga: DeLille Cellars, Airfield Estates, Robert Ramsay Cellars, and Hedges Family Estate, to name a few. And did we mention the mechanical bull? It’s actually around the whole weekend, but Sunday’s your last chance to live out your rodeo dreams. It is Country Brunch, after all.

All-inclusive tickets ring in at $55, but food-only tickets are just $35 (and kids 5 and under get in free); get them all here.