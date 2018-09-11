  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Sports

The Sporting Life

The Making of a Duffleboard

Drew Fletcher of Function Foundry and Sam Largent, cofounder of Flatstick Pubs and inventor of Duffleboard, talk about what goes into building the locally hatched tabletop game.

By Rosin Saez 9/11/2018 at 9:00am

In the October issue of Seattle Met, we dive into a hybrid game invented right here in the Seattle area—well, Kirkland, to be exact, though it certainly evolved when it landed in Seattle proper. In the article, "What the Heck Is Duffleboard?" we discover what the heck it is indeed. To further illuminate how each Duffleboard course is brought to life we look to extended interviews with Sam Largent, who invented the game which people play at his Flatstick Pubs in Kirkland, Pioneer Square, and, most recently, South Lake Union, and with Drew Fletcher, whose company Function Foundry fabricates Duffleboard courses. 

Drew Fletcher: [Function Foundry's] located in rural Issaquah, where we've got a farm and a shop and a barn; it's more or less a small factory. We got the dogs running around, my employee rides his ATV to work. It's controlled chaos. We're going on two years designing for them. I was having such a blast doing this stuff with Sam, I started a new design and engineering fabrication company.

Sam Largent: I like to play lots of games—sports, card games, board games. I've always liked making up games on the fly.

DF: Sam is definitely the mastermind and he's kind of got a diabolical mind on game design in a good way.

SL: We wanted to make some with strategy to the game—some [are] full risk, high reward, some are more simple but easier. 

DF: That sweet spot. 

SL: People get excited when they get a hole-in-one, we want to make it doable.

DF: We had been talking about what he was trying to do with South Lake Union, and [we] wanted to see if we could make it work. You can design it, but until you play you're not going to know how it's going to go. He'll have a top-down sketch of how to play a particular table, how the ball is going to move, if there are elevation changes...

SL: We had a different approach at Pioneer Square versus South Lake Union. [At the former] we wanted to incorporate iconic things: the Seahawks stadium, baseball, basketball, an airplane wing, then from there we turned to game play.... Then at SLU we wanted a clean, modern look; [it's] more about game play than recreating sports fields.

DF: Fabricating these shapes [is] always fun. All of these that we're making, no one's made them before. 

SL: We want to invest in cool games that will last. They have to be durable. They go through a lot of abuse.

DF: If people have a beer or two, they will find a way to break it—they're the best trial group!

@DuffleboardIsLife on Instagram—aka Dan Ferguson from the article "What the Heck Is Duffleboard?"—records a recent hole-in-one at Flatstick Pub in Pioneer Square.

 

#flatstickpub #flatstickpubseattle Goooooooal!

A post shared by Dan (@duffleboardislife) on

Filed under
The Sporting Life, Bars, Games, Flatstick Pub
Show Comments
In this Article

Flatstick Pub

Pub, Sports Bar Multiple Locations

At Flatstick Pub, local craft beer on tap meets a 9-hole mini golf course and other inventive hybrid games—try your hand at the mini-golf and shuffle board c...

Eat & Drink

Hop On the Grain Train

Edouardo Jordan's New Bar, Lucinda, Is an Ode to Glorious Grain

11:11am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A New Dick's Location and Retro Burgers Arrive Downtown

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Seasonal Sustenance 2018

Where to Dine on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Around Seattle

12/06/2018 By Aly Brady

Oeno Files

The Feast Portland Team Provides a Culinary Assist for Taste Washington 2019

12/05/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner December 5–11

12/05/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Art Tech

Art and Commerce Collide at Modernist Cuisine Gallery

12/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 7–9

12/06/2018 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

4 Shows to See at December Art Walk

12/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Tech

Art and Commerce Collide at Modernist Cuisine Gallery

12/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sad Day

Gramma Press Is Finished

12/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

9 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks for Food-Loving Friends

12/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 3–6

12/03/2018 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safe Injection Sites, Police Accountability, and Seattle Hockey

10:43am By Anne Dennon

KeyArena

Seattle Is Getting a Hockey Team

12/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

State Legislators Plan to Pass Original Revisions to Deadly Force Initiative

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2019

Who Is Running for Seattle City Council?

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Upzoning

Ruling Supports Most Findings in FEIS for Seattle's Affordable Housing Plan

11/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What's Next for Washington to Address Climate Change?

11/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

11 Holiday Markets You Need to Check Out

8:45am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Ways to Give the Gift of Self-Care

12/06/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Bags and Bling for the Accessory-Obsessed

12/03/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

9 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks for Food-Loving Friends

12/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 3–9

12/03/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Discount Countdown

Cyber Monday Deals That Support Small Local Businesses

11/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe