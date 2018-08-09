Jungle Party 2018

On July 13, 2018, more than 1,000 supporters joined together to raise more than $2 million for our mission to embark on a historic transformation, redefining the relationship between people, our planet and its creatures through a broad, social movement for wildlife conservation. Woodland Park Zoo would like to thank the Jungle Party co-chairs, Jim Burgett, Ben Magnano, Matt Rosauer, Ethan Stowell and Evan Wyman, and our generous community!

