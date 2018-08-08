GPH Foundation Wine & Wags

On July 12th GPH Foundation presented Wine & Wags. Proceeds from our fundraisers benefit our Bully’s & Boots program. Bully's & Boots is a dog foster and service dog training program for Veterans. All dogs in this program will be "Bully and Aggressive Breeds", the most misunderstood and forgotten dogs. Thank you all for your support!

Click here to view full gallery

