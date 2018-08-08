  1. The Met Pages

5th Annual Generocity

Generocity & Light A Fire Awards 2018

Seattle Met and presenting sponsor Vulcan Inc proudly hosted nearly 40 nonprofit organizations at the 5th Annual Generocity.

8/8/2018 at 2:31pm

Seattle Met and presenting sponsor Vulcan Inc proudly hosted nearly 40 nonprofit organizations at the 5th Annual Generocity. Hosted in Seattle’s newest grand venue, The Sanctuary, this year’s event featured the 2018 Light a Fire Awards, a special acknowledgement of Seattle's best and brightest nonprofits and volunteers.

Cheers to our sponsors Vulcan Inc, Regence Blue Shield, Kasala and all of the wonderful nonprofits that were able to join us!

 

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!

