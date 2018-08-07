  1. The Met Pages

Sky View Observatory

Sky View Observatory Grand Re-opening

On June 26, guests gathered for the grand re-opening of a reimagined Sky View Observatory.

8/7/2018 at 4:00pm

On June 26, guests gathered for the grand re-opening of a reimagined Sky View Observatory.  Signature bites from Sky View’s preferred caterers greeted guests before new visuals and experiences in the atrium and Observatory were revealed, featuring a direct elevator with immersive video, digital tour guide, and renovated café/bar.

 

Click here to view full gallery

 

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cheap Pours and Outdoor Dining

08/03/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

NOOOOOOOOO

Le Petit Cochon Will Close Its Doors

08/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Sawyer Opens Today in Ballard

08/01/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 1–7

08/01/2018 By Grace Madigan

Bake Sales

Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Pops Up at Canlis

07/31/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Beer & Brats

Rhein Haus Is Opening a New Location in Leavenworth

07/30/2018 By Landon Groves

Arts & Culture

Beach Bash

Headed to Sub Pop’s SPF30? Here’s What You Need to Know.

3:32pm By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 6–9

08/06/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 3–5

08/03/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Arts & Culture

So How Can Seattle Save the Showbox?

08/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

First Thursday

August Art Walk Planner

08/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

More Tickets to Pearl Jam's Home Shows Are Going Up for Sale (Again)

08/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Midterm 2018

What to Watch for in the Primary Election Tonight

11:11am By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco, 3D-Printable Guns, and Saving the Orcas

08/06/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

So How Can Seattle Save the Showbox?

08/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle's Streetcar, the Showbox, and the Mariners

07/31/2018 By Grace Madigan

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 6–13

08/06/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe