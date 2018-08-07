Sky View Observatory Grand Re-opening

On June 26, guests gathered for the grand re-opening of a reimagined Sky View Observatory. Signature bites from Sky View’s preferred caterers greeted guests before new visuals and experiences in the atrium and Observatory were revealed, featuring a direct elevator with immersive video, digital tour guide, and renovated café/bar.

