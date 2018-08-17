Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

Considering the chilly days are just around the corner, we're already seeing some of the new fall lines emerge in storefronts all throughout the city, popping in both color and subtle tones. For the runners out here in the Pacific Northwest, we commend you for braving the rain our city is known for and embracing your love for running regardless of the drizzle (or downpour). Rain or shine, the run must commence, so why not look sexy and be prepared for the elements while we're at it?

This week we ventured to the preview party at Brooks Running, which is headquartered in Seattle and nestled conveniently right by the Burke-Gilman Trail. Brooks promises their customers one thing: to make the best running gear in the world.

We got a sneak peek of some of their newest additions. And we're pretty stoked about the new line. Take a look.