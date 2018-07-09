Seattle Aquarium Splash Gala 2018

On June 1, the Seattle Aquarium hosted the 27th annual Splash! gala, raising more than $848,000. Guests heard from youth speaker Aiyana Blas-Rojas as she shared how access to the Youth Ocean Advocate program has changed the trajectory of her life towards the pursuit of an education and career in marine research. Tremendous thanks to Event Co-Chairs Natalya Leahy and Lisa McCabe, and presenting sponsors, Alaska Airlines, The Boeing Company, Delta Dental of Washington and Holland America Group.

