Northwest Hope & Healing Style Fundraiser 2018

After founder Christine Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer, she created Northwest Hope and Healing to help other patients at Swedish Cancer Institute by providing immediate financial support to pay for necessities like food and childcare, so that women can focus on treatment and healing. The “Style” Fashion Fundraiser has become its biggest fundraiser and biggest attraction, raising over $310,000 this year. Held at the newly opened The Sanctuary, highlights of the event included heart-warming presentations from former recipients of NWHH assistance including Shelly Hughes, and Evelyn, Chris, and Emma Daniels, a guest appearance by the inimitable Thierry Rautureau of Loulay and Luc restaurants, a beautiful musical performance by Rebecca Friedman, live music by DJ Phase, and entertainer and EMCEE extraordinaire, Ian Lindsay. The beautiful and vital models were patients and survivors with breast and gynecological cancers, outfitted from local boutiques Sassafras, The Finerie, Via Lago, Karen Dannenberg Clothier, Carmilia’s, and Luly Yang.

More info: http://nwhopeandhealing.org/

