Leukemia and Lymphoma Society WA & AK Chapter

Champions of Hope Grand Finale Celebration

On June 9th, over 200 guests attended the Champions of Hope Grand Finale Celebration benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, raising more than $158,000 for blood cancer research and patient services.

7/9/2018 at 6:00pm

 

On June 9th, over 200 guests attended the Champions of Hope Grand Finale Celebration benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, raising more than $158,000 for blood cancer research and patient services. This special event culminated in the exciting announcement of this year’s Man & Woman of the Year award winners, Michael Ortman with KPMG and Gabriella Buono with the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. They were among ten motivated and dedicated leaders in the Greater Seattle area who formed powerful fundraising teams and competed in honor of two local children who are blood cancer survivors.

For more information, visit www.mwoy.org/wa

