CHI Franciscan Health

CHI Franciscan Health - Recognizing Excellence

This year, we recognized and celebrated our generous individuals and corporations who, through their annual gifts, are ensuring excellent healthcare for us all!

7/10/2018 at 6:00pm

At CHI Franciscan Health, we are committed to a tradition of excellence and innovation, connecting patients to unparalleled care through expansion of our service areas, leading by example through the adoption of state-of-the-art technology and partnering with the region's premier sports teams to encourage a Northwest Healthy lifestyle. Our Foundations proudly support this commitment to excellence by facilitating charitable gifts that provide our communities with the best possible healthcare. This year, we recognized and celebrated our generous individuals and corporations who, through their annual gifts, are ensuring excellent healthcare for us all!

Recognizing Excellence, CHI Franciscan Health
