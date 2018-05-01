Compass Housing Alliance: 12th Annual Auction & Gala

Over 300 revelers gathered at Grand Hyatt Seattle, Saturday, April 14th for Compass Housing Alliance’s 12th Annual Auction & Gala. This year’s theme Charting Futures, Rising Stars reflects the inspirational transformations we make in the lives of people working hard for their futures. Guests mixed and mingled, bid and bought, dined and dessert dashed throughout the evening, raising $285,000 for Compass programs. Compass Housing Alliance’s work helps 10,000 low-income and homeless individuals and families navigate their way to stability, growth, and community year. www.compasshousingallianc.org View whole album here: http://metpages.zenfolio.com/p226035790

