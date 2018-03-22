Behold! Safeco Field's New Food Offerings

One thing about the coming of baseball season in Seattle is even if the Mariners don't make any big off-season splashes, the Safeco Field menu will at least have something new and exciting to feast upon. Last year the big new thing was chapulines. This year, dumpling dynasty Din Tai Fung headlines the cornucopia of Mariners food offerings. But they aren't the only big local name getting in on the game. Jack's BBQ boasts perhaps the most ambitious lineup of guilty pleasures (Frito pie? Cheddar-jalapeño corn dog?!) Get the appetite going in time for opening day with this unctuous slideshow.