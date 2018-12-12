Rivkin Center Family and Friends Auction

The Rivkin Center's Family and Friends Auction took place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue raising a record-breaking $1,463,061 with over 600 guests in attendance. Proceeds from the event will support the work of the Rivkin Center—funding cutting-edge ovarian cancer research, providing ovarian and breast health education in our community, and supporting high-risk prevention and early detection screening in an effort to save women's lives.

