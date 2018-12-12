The Junior League of Seattle
A Night in Monte Carlo
The Junior League of Seattle held its Fall Banquet, A Night in Monte Carlo, on Saturday, November 17 at Westland Distillery.
The Junior League of Seattle celebrated its 95th anniversary with a Monte Carlo-themed casino night, whiskey tasting, and a champagne toast on Saturday, November 17 at Westland Distillery.
Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!