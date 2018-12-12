Fred Hutch
2018 Hutch Holiday Gala
Fred Hutch is grateful to the 800 guests and supporters who made our 2018 Hutch Holiday Gala sparkle, and to our generous challenge donor, Microsoft. Inspired by Microsoft's bold $4 million challenge, our community generated more than $10.4 million for lifesaving cancer research.
With this support, Fred Hutch and our partners are working at the intersection of life science, data, science, and technology to fuel game-changing discoveries and transform cancer prevention, diagnosis, and care.
