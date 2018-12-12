Fred Hutch is grateful to the 800 guests and supporters who made our 2018 Hutch Holiday Gala sparkle, and to our generous challenge donor, Microsoft. Inspired by Microsoft's bold $4 million challenge, our community generated more than $10.4 million for lifesaving cancer research.

With this support, Fred Hutch and our partners are working at the intersection of life science, data, science, and technology to fuel game-changing discoveries and transform cancer prevention, diagnosis, and care.

