On October 25, it was a night of fine wine and cuisine at Special Olympics Washington’s Tasting Room 2018: Dine. Drink. Donate. More than 300 guests enjoyed a five-course menu prepared by renowned chefs Lisa Dupar, Edouardo Jordan, Perry Mascitti, Jason Stoneburner, and Ethan Stowell. The 15th annual event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics global movement and raised over $500,000 to support Special Olympics athletes across Washington.

