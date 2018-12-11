More than 800 industry and community partners joined the Board of Directors of the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) to build a door to opportunity for the next generation of STEM leaders at OpportunityTalks Breakfast 2018. Over $900,000 was raised in support of the scholarship's mission to fuel our state’s innovative economy by providing funding and support services to low- and middle-income students pursuing high-demand science, technology, engineering, math, and health care degrees. Generous corporate support was provided by Microsoft, Boeing, Rubens Family Foundation, RealNetworks Foundation, Sinegal Family Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Hanson Consulting Group, and Battelle along with many other sponsors and donors.

View full gallery here.

