On November 2, Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) held its 33rd History Makers Gala that raised a record-breaking $475,000 for children's education programs. Co-chaired by MOHAI trustees Carol Munro and Maria C. Mackey, the event attracted 317 guests who enjoyed a silent and live auction and dined in MOHAI’s spectacular grand atrium. Anna Howell, a teacher at Mercer Middle School, was recognized as MOHAI’s Educator of the Year.

View full gallery here.

