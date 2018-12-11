MOHAI
33rd History Makers Gala
On November 2, Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) held its 33rd History Makers Gala that raised a record-breaking $475,000 for children's education programs.
On November 2, Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) held its 33rd History Makers Gala that raised a record-breaking $475,000 for children's education programs. Co-chaired by MOHAI trustees Carol Munro and Maria C. Mackey, the event attracted 317 guests who enjoyed a silent and live auction and dined in MOHAI’s spectacular grand atrium. Anna Howell, a teacher at Mercer Middle School, was recognized as MOHAI’s Educator of the Year.
Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!