SeaChange Breakfast 2018

Generous donors, board members, and sponsors gathered to support the Seattle Aquarium’s SeaChange breakfast. At the event, keynote speaker and Monterey Bay Aquarium Executive Director Julie Packard stated, “Millions of people who draw inspiration from an aquarium visit look to us to be a voice for the ocean and its wildlife.” Dr. Erin Meyer, director of conservation programs and partnerships, affirmed Seattle Aquarium’s objective to assume a more active role as a trusted and impactful voice on issues affecting the health of the Puget Sound and ocean.

View full gallery here.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!