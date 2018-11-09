40th Annual Pilchuck Auction and Gala

On October 20, Pilchuck Glass School celebrated its 40th Auction and Gala, raising over $1.1 million to support artists and programs. The evening’s theme, Spellbound: Celebrating the Magic of Pilchuck, honored the magical transformational experience that Pilchuck has provided artists for more than 47 years. Guests arrived in fantastical attire to bid on an impressive collection of more than 150 works by local and international artists. Pilchuck sends its heartfelt gratitude for the community’s generous support, allowing Pilchuck to continue its leadership in developing the creative use of glass and inspiring future generations of artists.

