On October 20, community members raised over $545,000 to support Seattle Goodwill’s sector-specific programs at the annual Goodwill Glitter Gala and Fashion Show. These programs provide pathways for students to move toward further education and employment. Over 650 guests attended this glittery occasion at Bell Harbor International Conference Center.

View full gallery here.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!