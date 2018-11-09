The 23rd Annual Alliance for Education Black and Orange Gala brought together 350 guests in support of Seattle’s students. Featured speakers included SPS Superintendent Denise Juneau and Aki Kurose Principal Dr. Mia Williams. The event generated $375,000 and closed with an exciting announcement from Amazon—a $2 million gift to the Alliance to create the Right Now Needs Fund, designed to address basic needs for students impacted by poverty.

View full gallery here.

