2018 Cowabunga

Seattle Met, in partnership with Amazon, Washington State Beef Farmers and Ranchers, Taylor Shellfish, Washington State Wines, and Whole Foods Markets, brought together the Pacific Northwest’s best chefs, distillers, winemakers, brewers, and regional purveyors for a weekend celebrating what’s great about living and eating in Seattle.

Featuring three days of tastings, demos, and chef competitions, Seattle Met’s partners included Country Natural Beef, Painted Hills Natural Beef, Bryte Bed, Campari, Crowd Cow, Dry Soda, Essentia, FINEX, Get Around, La Panzanella, Lagunitas Brewing, Laura’s Lean Beef, Pelican Brewing, and Wild Roots Vodka.

Together we raised over $14,000 for Seattle Theater Group’s annual educational camps dedicated to bringing the arts to youth across the city.

