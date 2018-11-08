ACT Theatre Gala 2018

On Friday, October 5, ACT Theatre’s 2018 Gala raised an estimated $500,000. In an evening filled with entertainment by UMO Ensemble, 300 guests enjoyed the classic “Vault Game,” live music and dancing with The Love Markets, a seated dinner, and a live auction emceed by longtime Seattle favorite David Silverman.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!