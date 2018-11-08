  1. The Met Pages

Arts Philanthropy

ACT Theatre Gala 2018

On Friday, October 5, ACT Theatre’s 2018 Gala raised an estimated $500,000.

11/8/2018 at 10:15am

On Friday, October 5, ACT Theatre’s 2018 Gala raised an estimated $500,000. In an evening filled with entertainment by UMO Ensemble, 300 guests enjoyed the classic “Vault Game,” live music and dancing with The Love Markets, a seated dinner, and a live auction emceed by longtime Seattle favorite David Silverman.

 

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!

Filed under
Philanthropy, Act Theatre
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

The Hart and the Hunter Brings Southern-Style Food By Way Of LA

9:10am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner November 7–13

11/07/2018 By Christina Ausley and Rosin Saez

Sugar Helps

It's Election Day. Have a Cookie.

11/06/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

15 Cozy Seattle Restaurants for a Chilly Day

11/06/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Cookie Cravings

Belltown's New Late-Night Cookie Spot Delivers the Baked Goods

11/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Vegetal Glory

Jason Stoneburner and Nikki DeGidio Will Open Lucky Santo in Ballard

11/05/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 9–11

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

Ballet Review

All Premiere Goes to Outer Space and Back

11/06/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

4 Distracting Things to Do on Election Night

11/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 5–8

11/05/2018 By Aly Brady

Arts Notice

Walk Among Doodles and Watery Tapestries at Two New Exhibits

11/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 2–4

11/01/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Midterm Election

Kim Schrier Is the First Democrat to Represent the Eighth Congressional District

9:58am By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

A Recap of General Election Night

11/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2018

Seattle Voters Approve Education Levy

11/07/2018 By Emma Scher

Election 2018

Carbon Fee Initiative Fails

11/06/2018 By Jaime Archer

Midterm Election

Kim Schrier Leads Dino Rossi in First Night of Returns

11/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

ELECTION 2018

Voter Turnout Is a Deciding Factor in Eighth Congressional District Race

11/06/2018 By Emma Scher

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 5–11

11/05/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Homeopathic Homies

8 Apothecaries That Cure What Ails You, Naturally

10/30/2018 By Anne Dennon

Retail Therapy

Beyond Remedies, Seattle Apothecaries Cultivate Community

10/29/2018 By Anne Dennon Edited by Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 29–November 4

10/29/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Beauty Blogger Julianna Broadwater Talks Clean, Healthy Skin Care

10/24/2018 By Aly Brady

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 22–28

10/22/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe