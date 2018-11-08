More than 400 community and business leaders gathered for the 53rd Annual BIG Gala. Through the generosity of guests, partners, and sponsors more than $1 million was raised to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound’s life-changing mentoring programs and to ignite the potential of more youths.

The BIG Gala, presented by Savers Value Village, was also made possible by the generosity of Tim and Andrea Barber, Charter Construction, Premera Blue Cross, Wizards of the Coast, Alaska Airlines, Kris Beason/HITT, Deloitte, Karr Tuttle Campbell, KPMG, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Federal.

View full gallery here.

