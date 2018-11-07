PNRI's Evening of Wine

Over 300 guests joined the Pacific Northwest Research Institute (PNRI) for its 15th annual Evening of Wine at the Sheraton Seattle. Generous donors—including platinum sponsors, Swedish Medical Center and Trysk Print Solutions—raised over $300,000 to help the nonprofit research institute find new pathways for improving human health. PNRI researchers are fueled by the question: What keeps people healthy in the face of genetic and environmental risk?

View full gallery here.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!