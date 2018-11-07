2018 APEX Awards

The Washington State Bar Association (WSBA) held its APEX (Acknowledging Professional Excellence) Awards September 27, celebrating Washington legal luminaries. Awards included the newly renamed Charles Z. Smith Excellence in Diversity Award, among others, with remarks from Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst and president of the State Bar, Bill Pickett. Underwritten by the Washington State Bar Foundation, proceeds support WSBA public service, and diversity and inclusion programs. Sponsors included Masters Law Group, James & Yumi Doane, and McKinley Irvin.

View full gallery here.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!