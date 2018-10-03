  1. The Met Pages

America's Automotive Trust

Wheels and Heels Gala 2018

Boogie nights, bright lights, and glitter glam!

10/3/2018 at 1:15pm

Boogie nights, bright lights, and glitter glam! It was all groovy at Chrome and Glass, America’s Automotive Trust’s 2018 Wheels and Heels Annual Gala with honorary chairs Dale and Leslie Chihuly at LeMay—America’s Car Museum. Guests stepped beyond the velvet rope and were surrounded by 17 rare BMW motorsports vehicles, noshed on dinner by Tom Douglas Restaurants, bid at the stellar silent and live auction, and ended the night with a DY-NO-MITE firework display and Montecristo cigar lounge.

View full gallery here.

