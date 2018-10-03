On September 21, 1,800 people joined local celebrities, Mariner Moose, and Darth Vader at United Way’s Night Out for Caring at Safeco Field. Thanks to all sponsors and guests, this party with a purpose raised over $550,000 for the Parent-Child Home Program to give every child an equal chance to succeed in school. Join us next fall for Night Out for Caring 2019!

View full gallery here.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!