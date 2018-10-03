10th Annual Hope Gala

The Hope Gala celebrated its 10th Anniversary on September 15th. The event featured Seattle's top chefs and wineries and raised a record $465,000 to help save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

View full gallery here.

