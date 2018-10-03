  1. The Met Pages

American Cancer Society

10th Annual Hope Gala

The Hope Gala celebrated its 10th Anniversary on September 15th.

10/3/2018 at 2:45pm

The Hope Gala celebrated its 10th Anniversary on September 15th. The event featured Seattle's top chefs and wineries and raised a record $465,000 to help save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Filed under
American Cancer Society
