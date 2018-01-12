Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

Mountain gear—but make it fashion. That's how I'd summarize this most Pacific Northwest mashup between The North Face and Nordstrom.

Sure, The North Face was indeed founded in San Francisco in the '60s, but the outerwear company's style—fleece zip-ups, black rain shells—bursts of Seattle fashion. For better or worse, our drizzly city is sartorially synonymous with "casually waterproof," "clothing in greyscale," and "hike ready." We skew towards functionality and practicality, trends be damned! (Although, I like to think our corner of the States is somewhat of a trend-setting pioneer of Gorpcore, a clunky name for a style that The Cut described as, “I no longer care.”)

While we have this longstanding seriously-why-won't-it-die reputation for being fashionably aloof, with which I whole heartedly disagree, let this North Face and Nordstrom collab stand as evidence: outdoorsy looks can, and are, superlatively stylish. So, there.

For the North Face PopIn@Nordstrom, which launches today, January 12 and runs through February 11, witness performance gear in bold and bright hues. Iconic North Face silhouettes, like the Denali jacket and Nuptse puffer coat, are reimagined in primary colors, jacquard fabrics, and patterns all inspired by traditional South Asian clothing and mountain-climbing culture. It can withstand extremely harsh conditions for mountaineers and trail blazers—and anyone braving the grocery store on a Sunday before a Seahawks game.

The collection is officially available in eight Nordstrom locations, including Seattle and Bellevue.