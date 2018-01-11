MOHAI- History Makers Gala

With more than 300 guests, Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry’s (MOHAI) 32nd Annual History Makers Gala on November 3, was a huge success! Set against the stunning backdrop of MOHAI’s home in Lake Union Park, guests were inspired by the museum’s rich and iconic collection of Seattle’s heritage. The evening included silent and live auctions, a formal dinner, photo booth and more. Chaired by Mike and Kathy Stanley, this year’s event raised $459,000 to benefit MOHAI’s engaging and innovative educational programming. Clarence Acox, Director of the Garfield High School Jazz program was recognized as MOHAI’s Educator of the Year.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!