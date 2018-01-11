  1. The Met Pages

Museum of History & Industry

MOHAI- History Makers Gala

With more than 300 guests, Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry’s (MOHAI) 32nd Annual History Makers Gala on November 3, was a huge success!

1/11/2018 at 11:09am

With more than 300 guests, Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry’s (MOHAI) 32nd Annual History Makers Gala on November 3, was a huge success! Set against the stunning backdrop of MOHAI’s home in Lake Union Park, guests were inspired by the museum’s rich and iconic collection of Seattle’s heritage. The evening included silent and live auctions, a formal dinner, photo booth and more. Chaired by Mike and Kathy Stanley, this year’s event raised $459,000 to benefit MOHAI’s engaging and innovative educational programming. Clarence Acox, Director of the Garfield High School Jazz program was recognized as MOHAI’s Educator of the Year.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!

Filed under
#HistoryMakersGala, #MOHAI
Show Comments

Related Content

New Beginnings

IGNITE Cocktail Party

05/04/2017

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 19–25

04/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 8–14

02/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

MOHAI

Slide Show: History Makers Gala

11/07/2015

Eat & Drink

In Vino Veritas

Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

10:30am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 10–16

01/10/2018 By Diane Stephani

This Is Not a Drill

Grant Achatz Is Coming to Seattle for a Popup Dinner

01/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Libation Anticipation

Erik Hakkinen's Downtown Bar Sounds Clandestine and Lovely

01/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

01/03/2018 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 8–11

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

A House Bill Would Remove the Statute of Limitations for Felony Sex Offenses

01/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City's Inauguration Ceremony Filled with Trump Censures and Pats on the Back

01/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

News Roundup

Top Stories: Washington's Pot, ICE at Motel 6, and a "Ban the Box" Bill

01/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

This Washington

State Will Offer a Nonbinary Gender on Birth Certificates

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Donald Trump

Local Officials Respond to Federal Enforcement on Weed

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe