  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

Sam Edelman. Topshop. Russell Wilson's Good Man Brand. It's all marked down, y'all.

By Rosin Saez 7/21/2017 at 11:00am

It. Is. On. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has arrived. Today through August 6, shop newly arrived beauty, apparel, accessories, and more at sweet, sweet sale prices. Perhaps you’re a lucky card carrying member and you’ve already scored slinky, silky slip dress or some chunky-heeled boots from the huge sale since July 13. If you don’t have a Nordstrom credit card however, the sale debuts to the public today. And we have some pretty good ideas of where to get started...

Filed under
Sales and Events, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Nordstrom
Show Comments

Related Content

Sales and Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

VIDEO

Generocity 2016

05/22/2017 With Seattle Met Staff

Sales and Events

Wear What When: March 20–26

03/20/2017 By Amber Wright

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Phinney Ridge Is Getting Meatier: Opus Co. Opens on July 26

10:18am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Amazon, FareStart, and Li'l Woody's

9:30am By Amber Wright

Opening Dispatch

Scratch Vietnamese Sandwich Shop Lan Hue Opens on Jackson Street

07/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: August 2017

07/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 19–25

07/19/2017 By Amber Wright

Expansion Mode

Cone and Steiner Will Open a New Location Downtown

07/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

07/20/2017 By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Scene

The Seattle Art Fair Is the City’s Biggest Art Market. Too Bad Not Everyone’s Buying.

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

07/14/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/13/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Candidate Is Banned from City Hall for a Year

07/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Murray Opposes More Human Rights Commission Appointments

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Mike McGinn

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Mayor, City Council Take Steps for More Police Reform

07/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

The Shade Index

7 Unforeseen Consequences of Seattle’s Soda Tax

07/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Murray Allegations

The Charter Challenge in Removing Murray

07/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Back Again

Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village Today

07/13/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time In the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe