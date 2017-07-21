Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

It. Is. On. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has arrived. Today through August 6, shop newly arrived beauty, apparel, accessories, and more at sweet, sweet sale prices. Perhaps you’re a lucky card carrying member and you’ve already scored slinky, silky slip dress or some chunky-heeled boots from the huge sale since July 13. If you don’t have a Nordstrom credit card however, the sale debuts to the public today. And we have some pretty good ideas of where to get started...