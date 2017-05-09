Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

Mother's Day will soon be upon us come May 14, so if you haven't yet, it's time to get to giving. True, most mothers would just be happy if you'd only pick up the phone and call them back. But it never hurts to shower her in gifts either. Luckily, we've rounded up gift ideas for you...

From the super home cook to the style maven to the book worm, we think we've got something she'll love.