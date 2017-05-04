New Beginnings
IGNITE Cocktail Party
On Friday, April 21st, New Beginnings held its annual IGNITE Cocktail Party at MOHAI, bringing together 250 guests and raising over $160,000 to end domestic violence in our community.
On Friday, April 21st, New Beginnings held its annual IGNITE Cocktail Party at MOHAI, bringing together 250 guests and raising over $160,000 to end domestic violence in our community.
Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!