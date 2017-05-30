Seattle Repertory Theatre Gala- Deconstructed

On Friday, May 19, 2017, Seattle Repertory Theatre threw their annual fundraising gala, Deconstructed, which drew 260 enthusiastic patrons and netted a record-breaking $780,000, shattering previous records. The Rep’s glamorous event took place on the set of their spectacular production Here Lies Love, complete with champagne-pouring aerialists, go-go dancers, and the cast of Here Lies Love performing a rousing dance number. The dinner, auction, and Raise the Paddle giving event were set in the Rep’s production shop, completely transformed with vine-bedecked chandeliers and sparkling dinnerware, and even a “deconstructed” menu courtesy of City Catering. Longtime Rep subscribers Allan and Nora Davis were recognized for their 50 years of dedication to the theatre and they responded with a surprise $50k contribution to honor the evening. Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann and Artistic Director Braden Abraham spoke passionately about how theatre serves as a mechanism for bringing people together, and how it builds community through art, and this year, the patrons answered with their overwhelmingly warm support.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!