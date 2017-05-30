Seattle Pacific University's 125th Anniversary Gala

Seattle Pacific University celebrated its 125th anniversary on May 20 with a gala celebration at Fremont Studios. Thank you to our 320 guests including world-impacting honored alumni, from SPU alumni F5 Networks founder Jeff Hussey ’83, a cybersecurity expert, to Eugene Peterson ‘54, author of The Message, along with musical performances by the band Joseph, a sister trio of SPU alumnae whose music is attracting fans worldwide. Guests dined on a Tom Douglas dinner topped off by his signature desserts and a roast-your-own s’mores bar.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!