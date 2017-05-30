Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Champions of Hope Gala
Jessamyn McIntyre, ESPN 710 Radio producer and LLS Trustee, was awarded the title of 2017 Woman of the Year at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Champions of Hope Gala on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Along with three other women and six Students of the Year, these champions helped raise more than $170,000 to advance the LLS mission to find a cure for blood cancer not Someday but Today.
