Jessamyn McIntyre, ESPN 710 Radio producer and LLS Trustee, was awarded the title of 2017 Woman of the Year at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Champions of Hope Gala on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Along with three other women and six Students of the Year, these champions helped raise more than $170,000 to advance the LLS mission to find a cure for blood cancer not Someday but Today.

