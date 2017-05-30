Bloodworks Ball 2017

Attendees raised over $627,000 on May 20 at the Bloodworks Ball benefiting Bloodworks Northwest cure-finding blood research. Nearly 500 supporters came out in force for an evening dedicated to celebration and curiosity around “what’s next” in the world of blood science. Supporters enjoyed a fantastic party and ensured Bloodworks research will continue to improve the lives of patients far into the future – here, and around the world. Special thanks to auctioneer David Silverman who led the rousing raise the paddle and King 5’s Mark Wright who acted as master of ceremonies.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!