On Thursday May 18, 2017, Parent Trust, sponsored by UBS and Oncology Edge, along with 125 supporters celebrated A Taste of Spring with the outstanding wines of JM Cellars, Wilridge Winery, Mercer Estates, Ross Andrew Winery, and Three of Cups Winery, at Pacific Tower where FareStart supplied the delicious food. This was Parent Trust’s 12th annual event with caring supporters purchasing wines and giving funds to strengthen families and keep kids safe, healthy, and strong.

