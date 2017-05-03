Ruby Riot: Pratt Fine Arts Center Auction & Celebration 2017

On Saturday, April 29, 2017 more than 500 of Seattle’s most prominent art patrons and artists gathered at the historic Hangar 30 in Seattle’s Magnuson Park for an imaginative evening of incredible art, tasty fare, and fine wine. Nearly 150 original artworks were auctioned before enjoying a delectable dinner and a rousing live auction of fine art and unique art-inspired experiences donated by innovative and accomplished artists from Seattle, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. We invite you to join us in celebration of our 40th anniversary! All event proceeds supported Pratt's mission to make art accessible to everyone.

