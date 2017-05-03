Root Out Hunger with Northwest Harvest

On April 22, 2017, Northwest Harvest commemorated 50 years of leading the fight to end hunger in Washington State. It was an evening of live music, inspiration and culinary delights as Northwest Harvest shared their history and vision for the future!

