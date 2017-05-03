FaceTime- Faces of Seattle 2017

The city's industry leaders all gathered at 400 Fairview for Seattle Met's FaceTime event celebrating the 2017 Faces of Seattle. Whether they are a pioneer in their field or on the brink of greatness, guests and partners came together for an evening of food and fun. This event wouldn't have been possible without the support of generous sponsors: Ladro Roasting, Trophy Cupcakes, Kai Market, Mbar, Wrike and Heritage Distilling.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!