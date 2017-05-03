FaceTime- Faces of Seattle 2017

  1. Arts & Culture
The city's industry leaders all gathered at 400 Fairview for Seattle Met's FaceTime event celebrating the 2017 Faces of Seattle.

5/3/2017 at 3:34pm

The city's industry leaders all gathered at 400 Fairview for Seattle Met's FaceTime event celebrating the 2017 Faces of Seattle. Whether they are a pioneer in their field or on the brink of greatness, guests and partners came together for an evening of food and fun. This event wouldn't have been possible without the support of generous sponsors: Ladro Roasting, Trophy Cupcakes, Kai Market, Mbar, Wrike and Heritage Distilling.

