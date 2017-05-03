The Bacon and Beer Classic drew 4K attendees to Safeco Field for boozy, bacon-filled fun on Saturday! Attendees enjoyed original bacon dishes from local restaurants, hundreds of craft beers and ciders from regional breweries, bacon bobbing, a bungee run and Velcro wall, a bacon eating contest, and more at the fourth installment of this highly-acclaimed annual festival.

