The Bacon and Beer Classic drew 4K attendees to Safeco Field for boozy, bacon-filled fun on Saturday!

5/3/2017 at 3:26pm

The Bacon and Beer Classic drew 4K attendees to Safeco Field for boozy, bacon-filled fun on Saturday! Attendees enjoyed original bacon dishes from local restaurants, hundreds of craft beers and ciders from regional breweries, bacon bobbing, a bungee run and Velcro wall, a bacon eating contest, and more at the fourth installment of this highly-acclaimed annual festival.

